Firearm Store Sales As Biden Announces Restrictions, Including On ‘Ghost Guns’ According to a new industry survey, millions of Americans have become first-time gun owners during the first half of 2021, continuing an upward trend in new gun ownership.

In the study , put out by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), an estimated 3.2 million Americans reported purchasing their first firearm. The NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, reported that nearly half of the new gun owners were under the age of 40.

The survey was sent out to gun retailers who were members of NSSF. High percentages of retailers […]