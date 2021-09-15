During a visit to Golden Colorado, President Joe Biden tried smooching a little child while visiting the state to push his Green New Deal agenda.

The president has a creepy history of touching, groping, sniffing and kissing young children so the recent video footage comes as no surprise.

After speaking on climate change and wind turbines, the maskless president began walking through the crowd when his eyes narrowed in on a young boy.The boy, who at first seemed excited to see Biden, suddenly backed away in horror as Biden tried smooching him.WATCH: REPORT: �� Biden sniffs baby. Baby slaps him away. […]