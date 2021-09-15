California Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his job following the defeat of the recall effort to remove him.

According to the Associated Press , Californians overwhelmingly voted “No” to removing and replacing Newsom as governor. Newsom becomes only the second governor in U.S. history to survive a recall attempt.

With the 2022 midterm elections looming, Democrats see this as an unquestionable boost — if only because losing would have been so disastrous for the party.The recall, which turned on Newsom’s approach to the pandemic, mirrored the nation’s heated political divide over business closures and mask and vaccine mandates as the nation […]