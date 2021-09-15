For much of Tuesday, CNN was fixated on claims from Bob Woodward’s new book that Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley had committed treason by promising China that he would warn them if the United States planned to attack. It even weaseled into their California recall election coverage where special correspondent Jamie Gangel openly defended Milley, suggesting he was just trying to protect the country and critics were acting on politics.

But in the previous hour, Prime Time host Chris Cuomo bucked the network’s notion, questioning the impropriety. He even brought on anti-Trumper Alexander Vindman (yes, the guy who tried […]