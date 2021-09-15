Democrat attorneys general in 24 states joined the Biden administration Wednesday in urging a federal judge to block a life-saving new Texas law.
The Hill reports Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy submitted the amicus brief on behalf of the two dozen state officials, pleading with the court to allow abortion on demand in Texas again.
“Today, virtually no one can obtain an abortion in Texas,” the attorneys general argued in their brief. “In order to obtain abortion care, patients now have to travel out-of-state, which makes abortion for many people too difficult, too time-intensive, and too costly.”Their brief supports a […]
