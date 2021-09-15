Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The American Accountability Foundation, a conservative watchdog group, filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for accepting free tickets to the Met Gala, where she wore a custom white gown that read, “tax the rich.”

The self-proclaimed socialist drew backlash on social media over her attendance Monday at the lavish ball, where tickets go for at least $30,000 and tables are priced at $275,000.Ocasio-Cortez attempted to defend her attendance in a tweet by saying that “New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and […]