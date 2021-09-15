Fairbanks resident Kristin Cash is less than two days away from giving birth to her sixth child. Like her previous five labors, she will need a caesarian section at Fairbanks Memorial

In preparation for her Sept. 24 labor, Cash has spent several weeks negotiating with hospital leadership so that she can have visits from her children and husband, Jimi Cash, who sits on the Fairbanks Borough Assembly.

The problem is that the hospital is currently at “Level 4” with respect to COVID policies, which means most patients are only allowed only one visitor who is permitted just a single visit. Additionally, […]