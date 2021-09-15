Pregnant prisoners in North Carolina now have better rights and protections, thanks to House Bill 608 , which was ratified by Governor Roy Cooper on Friday. The Dignity for Women Who Are Incarcerated Act provides a number of protections for pregnant women and their preborn children. According to Port City Daily , the provisions include free prenatal and postnatal health care, proper nutrition for pregnant women, anti-shackling mandates, and a mandate that new mothers have unrestrained bonding time with their children for 72 hours after birth.
The bill was crafted after medical professionals witnessed pregnant women being shackled during labor […]
