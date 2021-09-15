Two brave whistleblowers who were previously working for an Aegis Living location in Issaquah, Washington, have sounded the alarm and come forward with allegations of elder abuse and medical fraud.
Healthcare workers Cassandra Renner and Jonathan Schlect, detailed the shocking allegations against the facility in a bombshell new report by Project Veritas . Renner, who was a former medical technician at Aegis Living, explains that workers are only able to provide about half of the necessary care for the residents at the Aegis facility and that supervisors are forging the signatures of other staff members to give the illusion that […]
