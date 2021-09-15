AP Photo/Evan Vucci Earlier today, Australians got a taste of what we here in America are routinely subjected to on a near- daily basis after a cringeworthy moment between President Joe Biden and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison was broadcast on a White House live feed as well as some Aussie and United Kingdom news outlets.
Biden held a virtual meeting with Morrison and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson where a “new enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States [AUKUS]” was announced .
Towards the closing of the meeting, Biden turned towards the screen that […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
At the announcement of a joint deal with the U.K. and Australia on advanced defense tech sharing, President Biden doesn't mention Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison by name, instead saying "I want to thank that fellow 'down under.' Thank you very much, pal." pic.twitter.com/4bakPVSdQ7
— Newsmax (@newsmax) September 15, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker