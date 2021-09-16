Rick Ector, a National Rifle Assocation instructor in Detroit, has trained “the Left’s worst nightmare” — a group of 4,000 non-white women — in self-defense, Fox News reported .

“The left thinks the Second Amendment wasn’t made for people who look like us. They said the same thing during the Jim Crow era too,” said Ector, a black American, in a video that the NRA posted on Thursday

Ector said that training citizens in firearm self-defense — not depriving them of their Second Amendment rights — can “ensure they’re never victims.”“If simply taking guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens […]