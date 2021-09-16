Drone footage has emerged showing thousands of migrants camped out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Reports indicate the Biden administration is overseeing the worst August at the border in 21 years.
Fox News reports that officials have estimated the number of migrants currently under the International Bridge resides somewhere in the thousands (over 8,000 at last report).
They indicate the migrants are remaining there in anticipation of being arrested for crossing the southern border illegally.Bill Melugin, a national correspondent with Fox News, tweeted yesterday that the number of migrants under the bridge has actually “doubled in one day” and […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifezette.com
BREAKING: Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement sources tell us over 4,200 migrants are waiting to be apprehended after crossing into US. Local BP holding facilities are overwhelmed and over capacity. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/h62omhK1Xq
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 15, 2021
