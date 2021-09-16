Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield became irate and cut the feed of U.S. Army veteran, Joe Saboe, last night after Saboe explained that multiple presidents, including Trump, made mistakes throughout the duration of the conflict in Afghanistan.
Biden stranded hundreds if not thousands of Americans and US allies in Afghanistan and armed the Taliban with $85 billion in arms as he pulled out.
Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield became irate and cut the feed of U.S. Army veteran, Joe Saboe, after he explained that multiple presidents, including Trump, made mistakes throughout the duration of the conflict in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/nT43AtELwa
— Natasha ⚯͛ (@ndelriego) September 16, 2021
