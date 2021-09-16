During a 2014 field trip to the National Archives’s Rotunda, children are surrounded by murals of America’s oppressive, slave-holding Founding Fathers, as well as being exposed to the country’s racist founding documents, the US Constitution and Declaration of Independence. / IMAGE: Discovery Education via YouTube The National Archives and Records Administration will place a trigger warning, called a “Harmful Language Alert,” on every document in the online Archives Catalog, according to a press release .
Americans will find that warning on the Constitution , the Declaration of Independence, and the Bill of Rights.
“The Catalog and web pages contain some content […]
