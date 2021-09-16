A hair salon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on May 18, 2020. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A performance audit released this week confirmed what Pennsylvania business owners already suspected; the process used to determine businesses closures during COVID -19 mitigation efforts was flawed and administered unevenly.
Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy DeFoor’s audit provides a window into the thought process of Governor Tom Wolf’s administration as it shuttered thousands of businesses.
“This audit revealed a flawed process that provided inconsistent answers to business owners and caused confusion,” DeFoor said in a statement. “While the pandemic certainly presented some unique challenges, the process was hastily […]
