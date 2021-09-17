A notorious abortionist in Port Charlotte, Florida, has permanently closed his abortion venue, following a yearlong investigation led by Reprotection, Inc., a national women’s watchdog organization that works to shut down dangerous abortion providers. Together with Thomas More Society attorneys and concerned Florida citizens, Reprotection brought multiple complaints against abortionist Ali Azima and his Venice Women’s Health Center to the attention of the Florida Department of Health.

After receiving reports from eyewitnesses in Port Charlotte about Azima’s repeated endangerment of patients, Reprotection’s investigation verified the abortionist’s history of medical negligence, previous medical license suspension, and lack of a license to […]