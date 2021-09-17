AP Photo/Paula Bronstein Once upon a time, I thought of Oregon as a potential vacation destination. I like the ocean and Oregon has more than its share of stunning coastline. And there is something intriguing about the Pacific Northwest, an air of mystery and a “last frontier” kind of feeling (with apologies to Alaska). And I heard that Portland was quirky, artistic and fun, and I am drawn to places where people like to live life differently. I even investigated radio stations in Oregon thinking it might be nice to start a career there.
But at this point in the […]
Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker