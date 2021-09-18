U.S. Capitol Police will have the backing of the National Guard to secure the nation’s capital for a protest planned on Saturday even as former President Donald Trump warned his supporters to avoid it.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved 100 Guardsmen from the D.C. National Guard to reinforce the security efforts at the Capitol.

The demonstration on Saturday has been characterized by many in the media as another opportunity for violence similar to the rioting on Jan. 6 when some of Trump’s supporters attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 election.More than 600 people have been arrested and charged for […]