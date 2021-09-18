A new poll found that 70% of Americans agreed with the statement that Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was a “national humiliation.” Seven out of 10 Americans feel shameful over President Joe Biden’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan that left behind hundreds of Americans and naturalized citizens in the hands of the Taliban. TRENDING: Crossing the Line: Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Posts Private Messages From Reporters Threatening Her Family Members The latest Rasmussen Reports survey said that 70% agreed that the Biden withdrawal was a “national humiliation,” with 51% strongly agreeing with that sentiment. […]

