(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) After being mostly background after her 2016 endorsement and support of then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential run, former Alaska governor and 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin appears to be coming back to the foreground.
On Thursday, Palin made an appearance on Fox News’ Gutfeld ! and let it be known that she is not vaccinated, and doesn’t plan to be. Palin contracted COVID-19 in March , and evidently recovered. She expressed on the show that she has followed the studies about natural immunity from COVID recovery being stronger than the COVID vaccines. Co-captain of the ’82 […]
