New video from Del Rio, Texas, shows just how dire the situation has become at the southern United States border where thousands of Haitian migrants are pouring into America. What are the details?

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted new video Saturday that showed a mass of migrants crossing the Rio Grande. The video, taken from a boat on the river, demonstrated how migrants are crossing from Mexico into the U.S. unabated.

“What you’re looking at right now is the U.S. side of the Rio Grande [river]. That is a mass of several hundred illegal immigrants who have just […]