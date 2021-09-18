Health officials began enforcing New York City’s vaccine passport program – the “Key to the City” pass – earlier this week, and it has already caused quite a commotion at several restaurants around the Big Apple.
Restaurant owners now face massive fines if they are caught feeding the unvaccinated, which has forced them – and their employees – to carry out the City’s dirty work by refusing service to people who haven’t taken the experimental jab. On Thursday Evening, tensions hit a breaking point and got physical at a popular Italian eatery – Carmine’s Restaurant – on the City’s […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
Video shows Carmine's hostess being assaulted over NYC COVID vaccine requirement. https://t.co/mNhCnObOMJ pic.twitter.com/PbQxB84r3b
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2021
