Health officials began enforcing New York City’s vaccine passport program – the “Key to the City” pass – earlier this week, and it has already caused quite a commotion at several restaurants around the Big Apple.

Restaurant owners now face massive fines if they are caught feeding the unvaccinated, which has forced them – and their employees – to carry out the City’s dirty work by refusing service to people who haven’t taken the experimental jab. On Thursday Evening, tensions hit a breaking point and got physical at a popular Italian eatery – Carmine’s Restaurant – on the City’s […]