Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here If you want to know what women want, don’t go to the movies; go to the gun store. However, American women are not waiting for a birthday or Christmas to get their hands on a firearm; they are trekking to their local gun shop and plunking down credit cards in record numbers. Can you say, “Charge it”? A Manicure and a SIG
It’s gratifying to see the Wall Street Journal and The Hill catching up with news sites like Liberty Nation, which noted the uptick in women purchasing handguns back in […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.libertynation.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker