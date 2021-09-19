This week’s Golden Horseshoe is awarded to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for failing to disburse hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds earmarked for the homeless in time to help the “vulnerable population for which it was intended,” according to a scathing report compiled by the state’s auditor .

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state housing department received $316 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) through the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program, but “as of early August 2021, the federal government reported that the State had spent […]