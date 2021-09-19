The USS Arizona Memorial on December 5, 2003, at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. A Colorado man is determined that human remains from the memorial are DNA tested and identified after a Pentagon agency in February suggested exhuming 85 gravesites marked “unknown” and entombing the dead in the sunken battleship at Pearl Harbor. (Ronen Zilberman/Getty Images/TNS) Reading Time: 3 minutes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado man is determined that human remains from the USS Arizona are DNA tested and identified after a Pentagon agency in February suggested exhuming 85 gravesites marked “unknown” and entombing the dead in the sunken […]