Former Bureau of Land Management officials from the Trump administration see the decision to split the headquarters as a vindication of their choice to move the agency.

DENVER, Col. — President Joe Biden’s Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Friday the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) headquarters will return to Washington D.C.

The decision comes as a partial reversal of the Trump administration’s 2019 relocation of the BLM command post among the lands the agency manages. The new office space in Grand Junction, Colorado, according to Haaland’s plan, will now serve as the BLM’s western headquarters while principal positions are brought back […]