Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is at the center of a scandal over his behavior under former President Donald Trump that some regard as “treason.” On Friday, conservative author and radio host Mark Levin said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is implicated in Milley6’s scandal. (Win McNamee/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images) According to Fox News host Mark Levin, the Democrats are going to keep supporting Joint Chiefs of Staff head Gen. Mark Milley because they don’t want any backlash for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show […]