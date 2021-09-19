Texas law enforcement took action late Saturday over the growing migrant crisis unfolding in Del Rio, Texas, a small town situated on the southern United States border with Mexico. What are the details?

Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard were working together to secure the area of the border where thousands of Haitian migrants have poured into the U.S. in recent days.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is in full force along the border around the Del Rio area. They have built a barricade with their squad cars and State […]