Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, on Sept. 17, 2021. (Al Drago/Getty Images) The United States Department of the Treasury on Sept. 17 sanctioned several Chinese entities and individuals based in China for financing Iran -related terrorist activities.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Treasury Department posted on its website Friday that it is imposing sanctions on members of the networks that finance terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon and Kuwait. In addition, the United States has sanctioned members of international financial facilitators and front […]
