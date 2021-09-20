Empty nest couple Karen and Tobias Thompson have a full house again.
The Cincinnati, Ohio couple sacrificed their time and opened up their home to adopt two sets of twins on Sept. 9 – biological half siblings who were separated in the foster system, Fox News reports .
Karen Thompson, 55, said caring for Wilnya and William, who are 14, and Shania and Sharleathea, who are 9, has been a challenge. But after raising seven children, she said she and her husband decided that they could be “spreading the love” to the twins, too.“We had an empty house, an empty nest, […]
