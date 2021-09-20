A Texas physician admitted in a national op-ed for the Washington Post that he performed an illegal abortion on a woman in defiance of the new Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Dr. Alan Braid says that he fully understands there could be legal consequences, and that he could also be sued for $10,000. A doctor says he performed an abortion on Sept. 6 that violated Texas’s new law. “I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care,” […]