Nevada U.S. House of Representatives candidate Noah Malgeri appeared on Big League Politics Live to forcefully make the case that the U.S. election was stolen from President Donald Trump in 2020.

Malgeri said that his America First principles guide him as a candidate, and he wants justice due to the “coup” that he believes took place to install Joe Biden into the White House last November.

He does not believe that Biden, who he calls a “frail husk of a former party apparatchik who is in his waning years and deteriorating before our eyes,” could have won the most votes in […]