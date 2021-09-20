Stephen Maturen/Stringer/Getty Images Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the Biden administration to “ignore” the ruling that came from the Senate parliamentarian over the weekend which appears to have sealed the fate of progressive Democrats’ attempt to add immigration proposals to their massive reconciliation bill.

Omar tweeted , “This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it,” Omar said. “We can’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do the right thing.” This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and […]