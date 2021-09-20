Well, if Pfizer says so.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid jab is safe for kids ages 5 to 11, says the pharmaceutical giant. Scott Gottlieb, the FDA Commissioner-turned-Pfizer-board-of-directors – AND CNBC contributor (who also happens to be selling a book about Covid) said he hopes to have the jab approved for children as early as the end of October.

