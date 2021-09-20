Well, if Pfizer says so.
Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid jab is safe for kids ages 5 to 11, says the pharmaceutical giant. Scott Gottlieb, the FDA Commissioner-turned-Pfizer-board-of-directors – AND CNBC contributor (who also happens to be selling a book about Covid) said he hopes to have the jab approved for children as early as the end of October.
“Subject to the FDA’s careful review, a vaccine for children ages 5-11 could be available as soon as the end of October,” Gottlieb said Monday. TRENDING: OUCH! Richard Ebright and 15 Top Scientists Eviscerate Fauci and Daszak in Lancet Medical Journal WATCH: “Subject […]
"Subject to the FDA's careful review, a vaccine for children ages 5-11 could be available as soon as the end of October." —@ScottGottliebMD pic.twitter.com/qfEbFYmBKJ
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2021
