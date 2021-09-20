Video obtained Monday by Just the News of the border crisis in Del Rio, Texas, shows illegal immigrants – estimated in the tens-of-thousands – living amid squalid, trash-strewn conditions and a perilously attempt to recross the Rio Grande River to return to Mexico for provisions.

The video taken Sunday also shows the barbed-wire fence recently erected along the river bank under the Del Rio International Bridge, where the immigrants wait to be processed by U.S. border agents.

The Biden administration said Sunday that it has started flying some of the immigrants back to their home countries, including Haiti. But whether that […]