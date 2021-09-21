President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, on Sept. 9, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) President Joe Biden said his administration will work to get the U.S.-Mexico border crisis “under control” as thousands of illegal immigrants from Haiti have amassed near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

“We will get it under control,” Biden said twice in response to questions regarding the border crisis, where more than 14,000 illegal immigrants are camping near the bridge. The president didn’t elaborate.

Biden made the comment to a reporter after speaking at […]