Former Fall River, Mass. Mayor Jasiel Correia, right, arrives with his wife and his wife Jenny Fernandes, center, and family members for a court appearance at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (Associated Press) A federal judge on Monday said he planned to toss several convictions against the Massachusetts Democratic mayor elected at just 23 years old who was found guilty by jurors of bilking investors and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock said he intended to overturn eight counts of the […]