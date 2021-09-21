Lee Zeldin, a New York congressman who was anointed by party leaders as the leading Republican candidate for next year’s gubernatorial election, is revealing he was diagnosed with early stage leukemia nearly a year ago but has beaten it.

In a statement posted last weekend on his campaign website, the 41-year-old said early detection led to the discovery of his chronic myeloid leukemia in November 2020.

“I then began treatment with an immediately positive response and no side effects. Over the last nine months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I […]