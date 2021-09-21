Womens’ soccer star Megan Rapinoe urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade on Monday, arguing that restrictions on the killing of unborn babies in abortions are “infuriating and un-American.”
Rapinoe and about 500 other female athletes and sports groups submitted an amicus brief to the court ahead of its Dec. 1 hearing on a major abortion case, Reuters reports .
The athletes asserted that restrictions on second- and third-trimester abortions “would undermine athletes’ ability to actualize their full human potential.”“Physically, we push ourselves to the absolute limit, so to have forces within this country trying to deny us […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
