Daniel6D / Pixabay Some states are pro-gun. Some states are anti-gun. Meanwhile, there are states where it seems the state is pro-gun but just a couple of key officials are anti-gun enough to screw the whole thing up.
Pennsylvania is one of those states.
Most people in the state seem to love their guns. They support the Second Amendment and many want to expand the laws to respect residents’ gun rights as they should have been long ago. This is a worthy goal.Unfortunately, their governor has been vocal with his support for various anti-Second Amendment efforts throughout the state.Now, gun rights […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker