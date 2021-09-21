An anti-abortion demonstrator with Students for Life shows support for the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett / IMAGE: Yahoo Finance via YouTube (The Center Square, Casey Harper) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a case in December that directly challenges the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade.
The high court set Dec. 1 as the date it would hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
That means a decision could be reached by June 2022.This case features a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.The case especially addresses the constitutionality of abortion […]
