An anti-abortion demonstrator with Students for Life shows support for the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett / IMAGE: Yahoo Finance via YouTube (The Center Square, Casey Harper) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a case in December that directly challenges the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The high court set Dec. 1 as the date it would hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

That means a decision could be reached by June 2022.This case features a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.The case especially addresses the constitutionality of abortion […]