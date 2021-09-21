Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

A Texas physician was sued Monday for defying the state’s new abortion law after publicly revealing that he violated the ban on the procedure to test whether or not it holds up in court.

Alan Baird, a San Antonio-based doctor, is the first abortionist to face litigation over the Texas law since it took effect Sept. 1 after two separate civil lawsuits were filed against him by former lawyers in Arkansas and Illinois.The new abortion ban prohibits the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy and does not allow exceptions for rape or incest. It also permits […]