Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber
A Texas physician was sued Monday for defying the state’s new abortion law after publicly revealing that he violated the ban on the procedure to test whether or not it holds up in court.
Alan Baird, a San Antonio-based doctor, is the first abortionist to face litigation over the Texas law since it took effect Sept. 1 after two separate civil lawsuits were filed against him by former lawyers in Arkansas and Illinois.The new abortion ban prohibits the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy and does not allow exceptions for rape or incest. It also permits […]
Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker