New statistics from the Centers for Disease Control paint an alarming picture of the health of children in the aftermath of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

According to the numbers, childhood obesity shot up significantly over the past 18 months as government officials and teachers unions closed schools, playgrounds and parks.”Among a cohort of 432,302 persons aged 2–19 years, the rate of body mass index (BMI) increase approximately doubled during the pandemic compared to a prepandemic period. Persons with prepandemic overweight or obesity and younger school-aged children experienced the largest increases,” the CDC reports. “Overall, the monthly […]