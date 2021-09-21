Outrage erupted over video purporting to show Border Patrol agents using whips on migrants in Del Rio, Texas, but many pointed out that the media was incorrectly reporting on the use of their reins.
The images captured by freelance photographer Paul Ratje near the migrant encampment quickly went viral online as many assumed the agents were using whips to dissuade migrants. This photograph by Paul Ratje (of a Border Patrol agent in Texas using a whip to stop Haitian refugees carrying bag… https://t.co/GqYwqCkYGh — Josh Kun (@Josh Kun) 1632162872.0 During Monday’s White House media briefing, a reporter asked press secretary […]
