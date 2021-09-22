Analysts reviewing the response in a 15-week abortion case before the United States Supreme Court have described the abortion facility brief as “weak,” using “outdated research and flawed analysis” and offering “no solid arguments in defense of Roe.”

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO) in the state of Mississippi filed its response in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, in which the Court has agreed to answer the question , “Under the Constitution, may a State prohibit elective abortions before viability?” Jackson Women’s Health files SCOTUS brief in Dobbs abortion case (Image: Twitter)

The case, which would save tens […]