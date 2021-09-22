Analysts reviewing the response in a 15-week abortion case before the United States Supreme Court have described the abortion facility brief as “weak,” using “outdated research and flawed analysis” and offering “no solid arguments in defense of Roe.”
The Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO) in the state of Mississippi filed its response in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, in which the Court has agreed to answer the question , “Under the Constitution, may a State prohibit elective abortions before viability?” Jackson Women’s Health files SCOTUS brief in Dobbs abortion case (Image: Twitter)
The case, which would save tens […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.liveaction.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker