Actress Uma Thurman revealed for the first time Tuesday that she aborted her unborn baby when she was a young adult just beginning her career.

Though Thurman insisted that she has “no regrets,” her abortion story is full of pain and trauma. She admitted that, after more than three decades, it “saddens me even now.”

The 51-year-old actress (“Pulp Fiction,” “Les Misérables”) wrote about her abortion in an op-ed at the Washington Post . She also criticized the new Texas heartbeat law, which is saving as many as 100 babies and mothers from pain, regret and death every day.“This law is […]