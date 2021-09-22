The FBI confirmed on Tuesday night that the remains found in Wyoming were that of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing during a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The two embarked on a cross-country road trip in June, and Laundrie returned without Petito. The FBI confirmed that a body found in a Wyoming national park is indeed Gabby Petito, the young woman who went missing on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie. Her death has been ruled a homicide https://t.co/pI6Ra5GwvJ pic.twitter.com/jCqyrV51qd — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021 Petito’s […]

Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker