Former Fall River, Mass., Mayor Jasiel Correia leaves a court appearance at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, in Boston, on Sept. 20, 2021. (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo) BOSTON—A former Massachusetts mayor, once a rising Democratic star after being elected at just 23-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses that wanted to operate in his city.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia showed no emotion as the judge handed down his punishment after tossing several convictions stemming from allegations that the now 29-year-old swindled […]