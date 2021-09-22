As the Biden administration scrambles to handle hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring over the southern border each month, including a camp of more than 10,000 Haitian refugees in Texas , one member of the Squad says “systemic racism” is at fault.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said the U.S. is “obviously” racist for the “systemic racism” keeping the refugees from entering the country immediately. “When it comes to our immigration policy for so many years, cruelty has been very much embedded in it,” Rep. Omar said on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” during an interview. “There is obviously systemic racism at […]
