Los Angeles City Hall on March 24, 2018. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times) Demonstrators in Los Angeles will no longer be able to protest within 300 feet of a target’s home, according to an ordinance passed today by the city council after Angelenos protesting the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate showed up at two councilmembers’ homes.

On Sept. 14, the city council voted 13-2 to pass the ordinance, with Councilmembers Nithya Raman and Mike Bonin dissenting, though they declined to comment at the final vote. A unanimous vote was required to pass the ordinance on first reading; on second reading, ordinances usually […]